Summer 6-a-side competition approaches final stages

0 SHARES Share Tweet

OVER 780 footballers played round eight of summer 6-a-side football at Forsyth Park as the competition approached the final rounds.

The popular competition is played across six pitches starting with the youngest age groups at 4:30pm in the under 8’s through to the senior age groups finishing at 9pm.

Myles Reedy from Korora was first off the blocks as he opened the scoring with a penetrating run down the left with a composed finish against high spirited all girls team ‘Chicks with Kicks’.

Father of Myles, Mat Reedy applauded the spirit and enthusiasm of the game.

“It’s all about having fun and hanging out with your mates, Myles wakes up in the morning and can’t wait to play football,” said Mat.

Under 10’s coach Jodi Wood was pleased to see so many girls playing the game.

“I love seeing so many girls playing football, it wasn’t that accessible when I was growing up, I’m pleased that my daughter Ivy will have more opportunity to play the great game as she gets older.

“She certainly loves coming down to the oval with her big brother Charlie that’s for sure,” said Wood.

Competition organiser Noel Goodworth applauded the cooperation of the players and supporters under the COVID-19 restrictions.

“Over fifty football matches will be played tonight, we have six pitches that start at 4:30pm and change over every 30 minutes.

“The players have been very good arriving on time and leaving after the final whistle, normally there’s a big carnival atmosphere at the oval where some teams bring over fifty supporters but everyone knows things are different this year with COVID,” explained Goodworth.

“That said, the standard of football and camaraderie has been as strong as ever, everyone’s having fun, the only problem has been the rain in December where we missed two matches so we’ve extended the competition for two weeks, the two missed rounds will be played on 2 and 9 March and then the semis and finals on 16 March,” said Goodworth.

By David WIGLEY