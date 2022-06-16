Summer Beach Hop a big hit at Jetty Foreshores

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THOUSANDS of locals and tourists flocked to Summer Beach Hop Rescheduled at the Jetty Foreshores last Sunday to enjoy live music, classic cars and activities for children.

The Drive Ins took the audience on a journey through time with tunes from the 1950s up to the present with lead singer Rick Hoffma appreciative of the crowd response.



“It was awesome, we had a ball and lots of great feedback and appreciation from the buoyant audience,” he said.

In the fancy dress competition, Graham and Jeanette turned heads in their matching pink retro outfits to take out first place.

They celebrated winning a luxury holiday in Coffs Harbour by feeding each other scones and cream to the backdrop of the ocean.

For Mack Gorrie from Woolgoolga, the motor show served a dual purpose of motorbikes and giving back to the community.

“I’ve just loved motorbikes my whole life, we are doing this to give back to charity, a great cause is Westpac Helicopters.

“Especially with everything going on at the moment in the Northern Rivers, it’s the perfect charity to give back to them and we thank our sponsors to help us get here.

“Westpac Helicopters helped me when I was six years old when I was a bit sick, so to give back to them is an honour,” said Gorrie.

After postponements from Covid and unprecedented rainfall, the crowd finally got to enjoy a big event at the Jetty Foreshores as they immersed themselves in a colourful journey through time at a spectacular location.

By David WIGLEY