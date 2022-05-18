Summer Beach Hop rescheduled for June 12

0 SHARES Share Tweet

JUST over a month ago, local events promoter John Logan cut a very dejected figure when his prized Summer Beach Hop event was rained out.

Sitting at the Jetty Foreshores as the rain belted down, John had to take quick action to ensure attendee safety.

“We have been treated very kindly over the years with the weather but this time when the water started coming up under the VIP tent and it was too dangerous to run power cables to feed the infrastructure, we knew we were in trouble,” John said.

The team held a quick meeting, and a reluctant decision was made to postpone.

This week however, the team was all smiles as they announced the new date of Sunday, June 12.

The event will now be held in conjunction with the Harbourside Markets.

“When John approached me with the idea, we saw this as a great way to partner our two events into one big one,” said Kim Towner, Harbourside Markets.

Stewart Copeland from the Advanced Car Club readily agreed and will bring the Shannons Show and Shine on board for the day.

“We are looking for pre 1985 classic cars so if you’ve got one, we want to hear from you.

“Contact John at [email protected] or myself, via the club,” Stewart said.

The event is free to the public and is made possible by the generous support of sponsors Geoff King Motors, Watsons Leisure Centre and North Coast V Twins.

The event will also feature live band ‘The Drive-Ins’, classic cars, the Show and Shine and great dancing.

When: Sunday June 12

Time: From 10am

Where: Jetty Foreshores

What to wear: Your best 50s/60s gear.