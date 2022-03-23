Summer Nights Continue at Lemon Tree Passage Market

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SUMMER nights are still in full swing with Homegrown Markets arriving on the waterfront at Lemon Tree passage last Friday night.

The market is hosted with the support of Port Stephens Council and sponsored by the NSW Government’s Festival of Place Summer Nights fund.



Homegrown Markets was established in 2019 by Lauren and Lewis.

As former stallholders they saw that there was an opportunity to develop a regular market schedule, giving small local businesses the chance to reach new communities.

Their initial focus was the Newcastle, Hunter and Lake Macquarie areas and despite the challenge of Covid, proved to be very popular.

The markets have been successfully running on Nelson Bay Foreshore for a number of months, and now with the additional Council support are hoping to establish more regular events in Lemon Tree Passage, Medowie and Raymond Terrace.

“The markets are designed to make shopping locally easy and accessible,” Lauren explained.

“We started with around 50 interested stallholders, which has grown in the last three years to around 350.

“Our markets are designed for stalls that sell handmade or locally designed products and provide a space for local businesses to showcase both their products and talent.

“We are passionate about celebrating community and supporting small businesses.

“The markets are set up to be family friendly with a happy and fun vibe.”

The Summer Nights market series continues in Riverside Park, Raymond Terrace on 1 April and Boyd Oval, Medowie on 29 April.

By Jane CROCKER