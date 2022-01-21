Summer Salt’s Elemental Yoga at Never Never Mind in Dorrigo

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TALLOWWOOD Ridge yogi Summer Salt, an internationally qualified Yoga Therapy teacher/trainer and Zen Shiatsu practitioner, presented a community yoga session at Dorrigo’s Never Never Mind café space on Sunday 9 January.

The free yoga class is the first of regular Sunday sessions at this chilled venue, donated by Summer.



“The five elements of Earth, Water, Fire, Wind and Spirit offer a rich vein of complementary themes which work well through dance and yoga,” Summer told News Of The Area.

“This long, wet, cool summer season is providing challenges enough, let alone in the midst of the current global atmosphere, so even though often I would focus on balancing Fire classes at this time of year, I find many people are looking for a sense of solid and supported energy, and so my first 5 Element Yoga class this year drew on Earth’s ability to provide a soft, yet strong foundation.

“I loved the group who arrived for the session and stayed and connected over tea after the class.

“The feedback was wonderful to hear, even after ten years I’m still so delighted to see how people respond to this approach to yoga.

“What I love about Elemental Yoga is that it’s a powerful natural therapy which can be practiced at any level of strength or flexibility.

“It aims much more at the subtle energy systems that produce our physical and emotional energy, while still offering safe physical challenges.

“The art of balancing specific elements through yoga practices is made simple by teaching sequences which open specific energy lines of the body.

“I am still enjoying discovering new groups of postures which, when combined, create reliable therapeutic results”

“Certain human qualities are produced when the five elements go in and out of balance.

“Both the calm and the crazy, creative person have their elements aligned in a certain way, and so this yoga gives us the chance to choose how we want to feel after a practice.

“The turning over of the New Year reminds me how this work gets easier each time we do a lap around the sun – layers of patterns dissolve while other, more appropriate habits, begin to take root.

“Each week on Sunday at 10am, I will be teaching 5 Element practices at Never Never Mind on Cudgery St in Dorrigo.

Summer alternates each week between Yoga and Dance.

For more info see www.personalhealthdevelopment.com.au.