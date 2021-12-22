Summer Set To Sizzle With Visitors Holidaying Here This Year

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TOURISM is certainly booming in the Bay with plenty of people holidaying here this year and summer is set to sizzle with locals and visitors alike stripping down to swimwear and making a splash.

For locals it’s a staycation, while for those from further afield it is a chance to explore the paradise where we love to live.



Beaches are already busy as are the carparks throughout Nelson Bay.

Booking.com is currently only returning four accommodation options on the Bay side of Williamtown on the Peninsula for the Christmas/New Year break.

A sure sign that the shops, beaches and parks are about to cop a workout.

Meanwhile businesses are still struggling to fill vacant positions with some businesses partially closed due to staff shortages due to COVID-19.

Port Stephens has a plethora of wonderful free things to do, including day trips to the beach, bike riding and exploring our National Parks.

No trip to the Bay would be complete without visiting either the accessible lookout on Lilly Hill, or for the more active, a trip to the top of Tomaree Headland.

The inner light at Little Beach also offers amazing views and a great steep walk if you are keen, for others there is a carpark at the top and access to the lookout and tearooms is accessible.

Fishing is a great option with plenty of shore based locations available outside the Marine Park’s no-fishing zones.

Many choose to take a leap off the Shoal Bay or Salamander Bay jetty while others choose to simply soak up the sun.

A visit to the Port Stephens Koala Hospital is not only educational but a great way to learn about our koalas and one of the best places to spot these elusive locals.

For those who still have their Dine and Discover Vouchers there are plenty of options including a dolphin watch cruise, a trip to one of our local wildlife parks or even a trip to the cinema or ten pin bowling.

Markets are on over the Christmas and January holidays and there was plenty of interest at the Homemade Markets on the Nelson Bay foreshore earlier in the month.

By Marian SAMPSON