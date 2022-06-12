Sun comes out for Valla beach Community Markets Nambucca Valley Nambucca Valley News by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 12, 2022 The Riverbed Bloomers performed at the markets and hail from Ulong. THE first Saturday of June meant it was time for the Valla Beach Community Markets. With the sun shining, 86 stallholders turned out at the Valla Reserve to offer a fabulous variety of wares including fresh food, plants, clothing and arts and crafts. “We certainly had the weather for the market, with the ground drying out in time to welcome the community,” said Ceri Wrobel, Valla Beach Community Association. Ceri said there was something on offer for everyone. “Children were entertained by the Bubble Lady who created enormous bubbles to the delight of all. “Hula hoops were also popular as were puzzles with Philida,” Ceri said. Several community groups and organisations were in attendance providing information about their causes and services; including TAFE, the Nambucca Youthie, Refugee Support, the Forest Ecology Alliance, and the supporters of The Great Koala National Park. During the market, Valla Preschool ran a fundraiser for preschools affected by recent flooding disasters. High quality entertainment was also on offer, with a range of music and performances taking place. “It was a wonderful opportunity for a catch up over coffee and a choice of cuisine listening to the delightful Riverbed Bloomers. “The Belly Dancing Shimmy Mob were raising awareness of domestic abuse and fundraised for Kempsey Women’s Refuge.” The market is run by an enthusiastic band of volunteers under the umbrella of the Valla Beach Community Association. Funds raised remain in the community for public projects. “This market we had a fundraiser at the gate for the Northern Rivers Flood Appeal and people donated generously,” Ceri said. The markets are held the first Saturday of the even months, the next one will take place on August 6. The Shimmy Mob, raising awareness and support for domestic abuse victims. The Shimmy Mob, raising awareness and support for domestic abuse victims. TAFE NSW were on hand to offer information about education and training opportunities. Farmer Pete’s Pet Treats. Beautiful local fresh fruit and vegetables were on offer. An abundance of quality new and used clothes were up for grabs at the markets. Maks Turkish Gozleme truck was feeding the masses.