Sun comes out for Valla beach Community Markets

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE first Saturday of June meant it was time for the Valla Beach Community Markets.

With the sun shining, 86 stallholders turned out at the Valla Reserve to offer a fabulous variety of wares including fresh food, plants, clothing and arts and crafts.

“We certainly had the weather for the market, with the ground drying out in time to welcome the community,” said Ceri Wrobel, Valla Beach Community Association.

Ceri said there was something on offer for everyone.

“Children were entertained by the Bubble Lady who created enormous bubbles to the delight of all.

“Hula hoops were also popular as were puzzles with Philida,” Ceri said.

Several community groups and organisations were in attendance providing information about their causes and services; including TAFE, the Nambucca Youthie, Refugee Support, the Forest Ecology Alliance, and the supporters of The Great Koala National Park.

During the market, Valla Preschool ran a fundraiser for preschools affected by recent flooding disasters.

High quality entertainment was also on offer, with a range of music and performances taking place.

“It was a wonderful opportunity for a catch up over coffee and a choice of cuisine listening to the delightful Riverbed Bloomers.

“The Belly Dancing Shimmy Mob were raising awareness of domestic abuse and fundraised for Kempsey Women’s Refuge.”

The market is run by an enthusiastic band of volunteers under the umbrella of the Valla Beach Community Association.

Funds raised remain in the community for public projects.

“This market we had a fundraiser at the gate for the Northern Rivers Flood Appeal and people donated generously,” Ceri said.

The markets are held the first Saturday of the even months, the next one will take place on August 6.