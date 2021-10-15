Sun protection for safe summer picnics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DAYLIGHT savings, rising temperatures and half-way through Spring, the Coffs Coast is opening up to its seasonal outdoor lifestyle.

With the population planning its outdoor activities, Cancer Council NSW is sharing its sun-safe post-lockdown picnic guide to help protect us from harmful UV rays.



Louise Jeffs, Community Lead at Cancer Council’s Coffs Harbour office, said the Cancer Council wants to make it as easy as possible to enjoy outdoor gatherings in a sun safe way.

“Many of us are already enjoying Covid-safe picnics, and there’s lots of ways you can make sure you’re protecting yourself from the sun.

“Here are our top five tips.”

1. Pack a sun safe picnic bag that includes plenty of sunscreen, sunnies, and some spare sun safe hats.

2. Pick a sunscreen that you like best – there are plenty to choose from.

3. Stay hydrated and cool – while UV from the sun can still do damage on cool and cloudy days, make sure you manage the heat by staying hydrated.

4. Find a spot under a tree or take a beach umbrella.

5. Download the SunSmart app for UV reminders, tips, and sunscreen advice.

“Looking at the SunSmart app in the morning has become part of my everyday routine.

“It tells me the recommended sun protection times in my local area.

“During spring UV levels are high most of the day, and the best way to protect our skin from the harsh UV rays is to use as many forms of sun protection as possible.

“Whether you’re having a picnic, heading to the beach, going for a walk or playing sport, remember to Slip on a shirt, Slop on some sunscreen, Slap on a hat, Seek out shade or bring your own and Slide on some sunnies,” said Louise.

“At least 95% of all skin cancers are caused by overexposure to UV.

“This means nearly all skin cancers can be prevented when we make sun protection a habit.

“Our tips will help protect you from the sun, reducing your skin cancer risk,” Louise concluded.

By Andrea FERRARI