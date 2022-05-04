Sunrise Village Event To Support Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Sunrise Over 55’s village at Anna Bay will host an event for residents in support of the Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group on 18 May, featuring a fashion parade delivered by Nelson Bay’s Pizazz Boutique.

Madaline White, a Social Committee member at Sunrise told News Of The Area, “We will be starting with champagne and orange juice and enjoy a fashion parade by Pizazz Boutique which will be followed by an afternoon tea and a monster raffle with over 30 prizes.”



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The ladies from Sunrise will be catering the event.

At similar prior events in the village, more than 100 people have attended.

“We are trying not to spend any money, so all the money raised will go to the charity.”

Gary Wilson, President of the Sunrise Social Committee said, “It is a disease that we really want to try to get on top of, the village here is a caring village and we want to support our own.”

Sarah Smith, President of Tomaree Breast Cancer Support Group, told News Of The Area, “It is a grassroots community group that has been operating for over 20 yeas and supporting men and women with breast cancer on the Tomaree Peninsula.

“The women that receive the service are all so grateful, one of the main things we do is drive people to their appointments in Newcastle and more recently Maitland, and that is a big thing with people having to travel for treatment sometimes everyday for six to eight weeks, or sometimes longer.

“For people who don’t have family in the area that is a big thing.”

Driving to and from these appointments can be exhausting, especially for those on treatment and potentially dealing with side effects like nausea.

“The volunteers contribution allows for partners to keep working and takes the strain off.”

The service also organises cleaning and yard maintenance when needed.

“It is a great group of people and we are always looking for more volunteers, more drivers and people for the committee,” she said.

The service has been assisting people from their twenties through to one woman who is 88-years-old.

By Marian SAMPSON