Sunshine for Club Scotts’ Mixed Pairs Lawn Bowls Carnival

THE Club Scotts Mixed Pairs Lawn Bowls Carnival was held last Sunday, 5 June after the May event was postponed due to wet weather.

Participants travelled from Coffs Harbour, South West Rocks and many places in between to compete.

Proud of the turnout, carnival organiser Bart Scrivener arranged the 48 competitors to the rinks as the sunny morning unfolded.

“It was fantastic to see that lawn bowls is for all ages and the competition prize money is decent,” Club Scotts President/Chairperson Laura Peisley told News Of The Area.

“It would be nice to see more of the community using our greens and representing Scotts Head at these carnivals.

“Coming down to the club to practice at Social Bowls would be the ideal way to get started,” she suggested.

“Social bowls is on Wednesdays and Saturdays at 1pm, have your name in by 12:15pm.”

‘Noel the Pen Man’ attended the Carnival, selling his pens to raise funds for breast cancer research.

“Many of the bowlers have purchased Noel’s pens in the past and assured me that they had also purchased a few extra for gifts,” Laura said.

Noel sold sixteen pens on the day, raising $57 for the National Breast Cancer Foundation.

Laura and Club Scotts thank all the event sponsors: Carpet Court Macksville, Nathan and Jo Evelyn of Reflections Scotts Head, Macksville Heights Estate, Club Scotts, Lairds Friendly Grocer Scotts Head, Kinloch Quality Meats Scotts Head.

Additional thanks went to Club Scotts bistro, Umpire Victor Mankin, and those who supplied morning tea.

The next bowls carnival at Club Scotts is the 25th Ben Budge Memorial Triples which will be held over two days, Saturday 10 and Sunday 11 September.

Contact Bart on 0265698130 or the club on 0265698163 to register your interest.

Results

Mixed Pairs Winners:

1st place N.Swain/R.Harris,

2nd place P.Stone/R.Stone,

3rd place J.Budge/D.Scrivener (CB),

4th place, B.Clarke/J.Diiammi.

Best card:

3rd game H.Ingram/G.Bishop,

2nd game J.Flynn/J.Kay

1st game M.Flagg/D.Dickson

Congratulations to the Bradman prize recipients: T.Ingram/C.Turner.

By Andrea FERRARI