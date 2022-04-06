Support for MidCoast flood-affected communities

0 SHARES Share Tweet

FROM Friday 8 April, MidCoast locals affected by the recent storms and floods can obtain in-person advice and information by attending one of three Recovery Assistance Points.

The State Government has pledged $25 million in funding for essential trauma and recovery services to communities hardest hit by the recent flooding in NSW.



Having been declared a disaster-impacted region, MidCoast residents are eligible for the fast-tracked support.

The Recovery Assistance Points are staffed by disaster recovery experts who can guide you through the different types of support available.

There will be a focus on the main areas of local need – financial assistance for farmers and mental health support to the community.

Mental health support aims to help residents get through the recovery as they begin to rebuild homes and businesses.

Resilience NSW will work with headspace and Lifeline to manage the response and ensure the mental health recovery effort is as coordinated, responsive and targeted as possible.

Local input will be sourced from the community and local health networks.

Primary producers impacted by the storms and floods are eligible for a range of financial supports including Special Disaster Grants of up to $75,000.

Rural Landholder Grants and further funding will be available to primary producers and critical industries to assist in the protection of supply chains, boosting recovery and rebuilding efforts.

The Recovery Assistance Points will take place from 10am – 3pm:

● Friday 8 April — Uniting Church Taree

● Monday 11 April– Council Chambers, Gloucester

● Wednesday 13 April– Wingham Services Club

People attending the recovery assistance points will be able to access the following:

● Information about what funding is available for disaster recovery (Service NSW)

● assistance with applying for the funding (Department Primary Industries)

● advice on rural flood recovery issues (Local Land Services)

● mental health support, information and referral pathways (Rural Adversity Mental Health Program)

● advice from the National Resilience and Recovery Agency

● Local community support from MidCoast Council’s Community Recovery Team

The Disaster Assistance Finder tool, available at https://disasterassistance.service.nsw.gov.au/, is also available to help people know what supports are available to them.

You can also contact MidCoast Council disaster recovery team at [email protected].