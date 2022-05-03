Support For Veterans: A10-Shun Support Group Commemorates ANZAC Day at Bulahdelah

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MEMBERS of the community and service men and women came together in Bulahdelah on ANZAC Day to recognise the sacrifice of those that paid the ultimate price.

One service was held in a private memorial garden on Markwell Rd in Bulahdelah.



Shane Griffis, the founder of the A10-Shun Veterans Support Group was the master of ceremonies for the enter.

Shane told News Of The Area, “The ANZAC Day Commemoration Service held at 860 Markwell Rd, Bulahdelah was a wonderful success.

“I was overwhelmed at the attendance,” he said.

Many in the crowd were brought to tears by the moving ceremony.

Shane himself was not ashamed to admit that he shed a tear when speaking about A10-Shun Veterans Support Group and what he hopes to achieve within the community.

“The A10-Shun Veterans Support Group offers a hand of friendship and support to our veteran community by way of meet ups for coffee and chats, an ear to bash, visits by myself and my companion dogs to our veterans when not coping with day-to-day life, and a bed and feed for veterans in dire need.

“As well as a communique for mental health.

“I want our local veterans to know that they’re not alone and support is only a phone call away 24/7.

“Veterans’ wellbeing and mental health is close and dear to my heart.”

A10-Shun is in its early stages of establishment and any support or volunteers will be welcomed with open arms.

“The group’s Motto is ‘facta non verba’ or action not words,” Shane said.

The morning came to a close with a gunfire breakfast, coffee and rum, and lots of laughs.

Shane was also asked lots of questions from the younger generation on his role within the Royal Australian Armoured Corps as a tank crewman.

It was this aspect that made Shane the “most happy”.

“The interest shown by the younger generation, leads me to believe that the ANZAC spirit is in good hands.”

Shane and the team are looking forward to making the service on ANZAC Day an annual event along with a Remembrance Day service within the community of Bulahdelah and its surrounds.

Lest We Forget.

By Marian SAMPSON