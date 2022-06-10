Support the fundraiser for Coffs Harbour’s Community Christmas Lunch

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CALLING Coffs businesses, entertainers and auctioneers.

The Community Christmas Lunch team needs your input and support.



The plan is to put on a fundraising Christmas in July dinner and auction to raise money and donations for December’s charitable, free Community Christmas Lunch.

“This is an event for all businesses wanting to help the community by donating and hence promoting your own business with a silent auction and dinner night,” Doris Cowan, team leader for the Community Christmas Lunch, and founder of the 3R’s Homeless Shelter project, told NOTA.

All proceeds raised will go to the Community Christmas Luncheon 2022 to be held on Christmas Day at the Cavanbah Centre, hosted by Doris and her husband David.

The couple are currently needing a venue in Coffs Harbour to hold the dinner and auction night in July as well as entertainment and an auctioneer.

“We are also asking for donations that will help to promote your business.

“For example vouchers, art works, adventure packages, accommodation stays, meal deals,” said Doris.

Last year’s Christmas Luncheon drew in a crowd of 110 community members who would have otherwise been alone or without a meal on Christmas Day.

“There was an overwhelming response from community volunteers with donations coming in up until the last minute, helping to make the day a success.”

This year Doris and David would like to see more families with young children who are doing it tough come along and celebrate Christmas without the worry of expense for food or presents.

“Let’s pool together as a community and do what we can to have 2022 end on a positive note as God knows there have been many challenges this year,” she said.

If you can help please contact Doris via email at [email protected]

Anyone wishing to donate non–perishable food or presents in the meantime or volunteer their time to help please get in touch on 0411 428761 or through the 3R’S Homeless Shelter Facebook page.

By Andrea FERRARI