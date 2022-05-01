Support the It’s Time to Care About Aged Care campaign

0 SHARES Share Tweet

AGED care service provider NVC Group, which works across the Mid North Coast, is supporting the Australian Aged Care Collaboration’s (AACC) election campaign, It’s Time to Care About Aged Care.

Rallying the community to sign its petition, NVC calls on all parties and independent candidates running in Cowper and across the nation to commit to three main actions:



1. A workforce partnership supplement for providers to spend immediately on increasing wages, training, minutes of care, 24-hour nursing and COVID-19 prevention and workforce retention costs.

2. A minimum wage increase for aged care workers by funding the Fair Work Commission Work Value Case, and award wage increases from July 2022.

3. And a commitment to a multidisciplinary workforce by putting in place an allied health needs assessment and funding model by July 2024.

NVC Group Chairman Janine Reed said workforce pressures in aged care had been building for decades and the COVID-19 pandemic had stretched staff shortages even further.

“Now is the time for residents and aged care providers like NVC Group to show their support for aged care because we want older Australians to get the quality care they deserve,” she said.

“Staff at NVC Group have gone above and beyond to deliver care to residents during the most challenging of circumstances and they deserve better pay and career certainty.

“We are now one year on from the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety and yet we have not seen its key workforce recommendations implemented.

“NVC Group is just managing to maintain its workforce due to a workforce development plan that promotes a ‘grow your own’ ethos.

“This includes a graduate year Registered Nurse program and attracting youth and job-changers to study at our NV College in Macksville.

“But the aged care industry in general is suffering from severe workforce shortages and now is the time to let our politicians know our industry and its people matter, by signing our industry’s petition.”

Coffs residents wishing to pledge their support for the It’s Time to Care About Aged Care campaign can visit NVC Group’s office in Suite 3, 38-40 Park Avenue, Coffs Harbour.

Tim Egan, pictured signing the petition in NVC’s office in Coffs Harbour, coordinates the delivery of the Commonwealth Home Support Program and Home Care packages.

Both these programs are funded by the Australian Government, with services delivered by NVC Group in Coffs Harbour, to help elderly residents live well and remain in their own homes.

Recipients of the Commonwealth Home Support Program and Home Care packages can choose what services and supports they receive, based on their individual needs.

The types of support delivered by Tim Egan and NVC Group’s team includes helping elderly residents with housework, transport and garden maintenance, providing personal care and respite, helping with meals and food preparation, assisting with shopping and coordinating allied health services.

For more information and to contact NVC visit https://nvcgroup.com.au/.

By Andrea FERRARI