Supporting Aboriginal Services Catch Up day with OneMob Radio

LAST week OneMob Radio and the newly announced OneMob Media Aboriginal Corporation hosted the Supporting Aboriginal Community Services Catch Up for organisations and services who support the local Indigenous community.

Held on Tuesday 15 March, the day started with local knowledge sharing, a Welcome to Country and a Smoking Ceremony by local Gumbaynggirr Elders, Uncle Tony Perkins, Aunty Jenny Skinner, and staff from Bularri Muurlay Nyanggan Aboriginal Corporation.



“This event has been much needed after months of online interaction,” Founder of OneMob Radio, Lachlan Skinner told News Of The Area.

“Sure, we see the benefits to virtual meetings but there is nothing like the opportunity to interact amongst each other face to face.”

This day was planned to allow community services to connect, build partnerships, learn, plan, and engage with some 50+ representatives working in the space of supporting Aboriginal people.

“Whilst I am fully aware of the strength in our community collaborations between services in Coffs Harbour, I still get goosebumps when I see/hear the partnership building and collaboration discussions.

“Makes me feel good that we – OneMob Radio – were instrumental in providing a space where this can be done.

‘We need more like this,” urged Lachlan.

“In terms of our work within the community, of course there is always more we can do, and I understand how challenging the last few months have been for our community.

“Covid-19 and other disasters have affected our communities in several different ways, which has shaken all areas of work and support from these services.

“These days are important because it reminds us of the services available and linking up with the people in the roles within the services.”

“OneMob Radio/OneMob Media Aboriginal Corporation would like to thank all the representatives that attended, whilst we had a great attendance, we know there are so many other people out there doing amazing work for First Nations people, (and we are) looking forward to seeing more of this in the future.

“The feedback was highly positive, and everyone got a lot out of this one-day event,” said Lachlan.

By Andrea FERRARI