Supporting local governments across Cowper

LOCAL governments throughout Cowper have received their third 2021-22 quarterly payment through the Coalition Government’s Financial Assistance Grant program.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said the funding is untied, allowing councils to spend the funds according to their own local priorities.

“Local governments are at the coal face of community needs, and vital to building safer and stronger regions,” Mr Conaghan said.

“They are an important delivery partner for the Federal Government’s economic stimulus packages and continue to play a critical role in our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Councils in Cowper have received the following quarterly payment:

Bellingen Council – $539,918

Coffs Harbour Council – $1,011,858

Kempsey Council – $873,183

Nambucca Valley Council – $572,400

Port Macquarie Hastings Council – $1,256,769

Assistant Minister for Local Government Kevin Hogan said a total of $2.7 billion in untied Federal funding was allocated for local governments in 2021–22.

“The Federal Government prepaid around half of the allocated funding in June 2021, the remainder will be paid through these quarterly payments across the year,” Mr Hogan said.

“We know the early payment is a valued support to councils, particularly in regions that have faced the combined impacts of bushfire, drought, floods and COVID-19.”

“Across the nation, local governments employ around 194,000 people and deliver a wide range of services in the cities, regional towns and remote areas of Australia.

“This support will continue to bolster Australia’s economic recovery.”

Since 1974–75, the Australian Government has provided local governments with almost $60 billion in untied funding through the Financial Assistance Grants program.

For more information, visit https://www.regional.gov.au/local/assistance/index.aspx