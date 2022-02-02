Supporting the Mid North Coast’s Agricultural Shows and Field Days

0 SHARES Share Tweet

APPLICATIONS under round two of the Coalition Government’s Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program will open on 28 January 2022.

Minister for Agriculture and Northern Australia David Littleproud and Pat Conaghan Federal Member for Cowper said the Supporting Agricultural Shows and Field Days program is a way to give show societies a much-needed cash injection after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Agricultural shows and field days generate over $1 billion in sales for small businesses every year,” Minister Littleproud said.

“For some communities and charities, agricultural shows or field days are the financial boost they need to get them through the year.

“Not only are they essential for business, agricultural shows and field days provide a way for people to show off their latest innovations and technology, increasing productivity and profitability for all involved in the agriculture sector.”

Applications for support under this second round of funding open on 28 January 2022 and close on 17 February 2022.

Grants from $10,000 to $70,000 will be available for eligible show societies and field day organisations to help cover significant financial losses over the past two consecutive years due to events being cancelled because of COVID-19.

Applicants will be able to claim for eligible expenditure incurred for events cancelled in the period from 1 January 2021 to 31 December 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, up to the maximum capped amounts listed in the following table:

Grant groupings Attendance numbers (2019 or 2018) Maximum grant available (GST exclusive) Small agricultural shows and field days Up to 1,999 attendees Up to $10,000 Medium agricultural shows and field days 2,000 to 4,999 attendees Up to $15,000 Large agricultural shows and field days 5,000 attendees and up Up to $70,000

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said the support would go further than just dollars and cents.

“Economics aside, agricultural shows and field days are a great day out and provide the much-needed opportunity for communities to come together, catch up and support each other,” Mr Conaghan said.

“These grants provide show societies and field day organisations with the confidence they need to go ahead and plan their events in 2022 and beyond.”