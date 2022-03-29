Surfing for a great cause at the Barney Miller Surf Classic

0 SHARES Share Tweet

COFFS surfers have hit the waves for a great cause during the 22nd annual Barney Miller Surf Classic.

The wet weather certainly didn’t put a dampener on this year’s event, as conditions improved for Sunday’s finals day of the three-day surfing competition at Sawtell Main Beach.

Sawtell surfer Rosie Smart won the open ladies event, while another Sawtell surfer Lilah Pearce tied for second.

Local surfer Billy Kean won the open men’s event during this year’s Barney Miller Surf Classic.

The annual fundraising event is hosted by Barney and Kada Miller and the Sawtell community, and helps to raise money for people who have suffered spinal cord and life-changing surfing injuries.

This year’s recipient was the family of Woolgoolga surfer Tim Thompson, who was fatally attacked by a shark last year.

Tim’s wife Katie was this year’s recipient with all funds raised aiming to help with raising their new baby girl who was born in January, as well as living costs.

Barney Miller was once again in attendance to watch the local surfers in his namesake event, and said numbers were up on last year’s event.

“We had a lot more entrants this year, we usually have around 130 but this year we had over 150,” he said.

“We had a massive waiting list which was a good problem to have as it’s raising money for a good cause.”

The former world champion surfer told News Of The Area the conditions got better towards the end of the three-day event.

“The rain put a tiny bit of a dampener on it, but the waves were pumping by Sunday,” he said.

“Which was great for surfers as they tried to win their finals.”

Miller explained the valuable presence this year’s charity recipient provided with her attendance.

“Katie came to the auction gala and a lot of her family and friends came up from Sydney which was lovely,” he said.

“And a few of Tim’s (her late husband’s) friends came up from the Central Coast to compete.”

By Aiden BURGESS