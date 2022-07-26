Survey on Port Stephens attitudes towards Drug and Alcohol use released

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Australian Institute of Health and Welfare has released the data from their 2019 household survey on Australia’s attitudes towards drugs.

The 2019 National Drug Strategy Household Survey report showed that overall, fewer Australians are smoking tobacco daily, more Australians are giving up or reducing their alcohol intake and the rates of substance use are falling among younger generations.



Port Stephens residents contributed to the Hunter Valley, Newcastle and Lake Macquarie data which discussed the regions’ attitudes to alcohol, tobacco, cannabis and other illicit drugs.

Regarding alcohol use, 85 per cent of residents supported more severe legal penalties for drink driving and 54 per cent opposed increasing the price of alcohol.

The support for reducing opening hours at pubs and clubs reduced from a 52 per cent support in 2010 to now being just over 30 per cent of residents supporting reduced hours.

More than half the respondents (60 per cent) disprove the regular use of tobacco by an adult, whilst 69 per cent supported raising the age to purchase tobacco products to 21.

This result was notably higher than the state total of 64 per cent and the Australia-wide total of 63 per cent of residents in support of raising the age.

81 per cent of residents supported raising the tax on tobacco to discourage smoking, and 74 per cent approved restricting the use of e-cigarettes in public places.

The region’s attitude towards cannabis has changed significantly since 2010, with 78 per cent of residents now believing that possession of cannabis for personal use should not be a criminal offence, and 55 per cent stating that no action should be given to people found with cannabis.

The percentage of residents in support of the legalisation of cannabis rose from 28 per cent in 2010 to 41 per cent.

Finally, regarding illicit drugs, 53 per cent of the region was in support of pill testing, however, the most-supported method of dealing with those found in possession of drugs was law enforcement, followed by education and then treatment.

By Tara CAMPBELL