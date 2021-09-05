Survey provides opportunity for Nambucca Valley locals to speak up about healthcare issues

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAMBUCCA Valley residents have been invited to share their thoughts about their health and access to healthcare as part of a survey designed to help authorities prioritise areas of need and deliver essential services across the Mid North Coast and Northern New South Wales.

The Speak Up health survey is conducted by Healthy North Coast, a not-for-profit organisation that delivers the Public Health Network program in the NSW North Coast region.

“We’re asking local residents to tell us about their health and the health services where they live,” said Healthy North Coast Chief Executive Officer Julie Sturgess.

“We’d love people to have their say and help us understand what’s working and what’s not when it comes to health on the North Coast.”

The Speak Up health survey is conducted every three years, and Healthy North Coast points to increased funding and new resources for people dealing with mental health, alcohol and drug issues as an example of actions taken following the 2018 survey, which had highlighted difficulties around accessing treatment.

This included funding for Connect to Wellbeing, a new one-stop shop designed to help people find support for mental health, alcohol and drugs issues.

“Having a community voice at the centre of healthcare planning and decision making is essential in achieving better health on the North Coast,” Sturgess said.

The 2021 Speak Up survey is open until 16 September and participants can enter a prize draw for one of 20 cash cards valued at $100 (terms and conditions apply).

It takes about 15-20 minutes to answer the questions and all answers are anonymous and confidential.

To find out more and provide your feedback, visit hnc.org.au/speakup.

By Brooke LEWIS