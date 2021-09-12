Survey Shows That Cowper Voters Want Climate Change Action

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOT on the heels of the report of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) comes an Australian Government survey which shows that voters in every Federal seat in Australia support increased action on climate change.

A YouGov survey of 15,000 people showed that, as well as climate action, voters support the adoption of renewable technology over the government’s plan for a gas-led recovery.



According to the largest poll ever conducted on climate change and politics in the country, action on climate change is as much an issue in rural electorates as elsewhere.

In the Federal electorate of Cowper, 58% of voters felt that climate change was an important or most important election issue.

55% percent of voters believed the Federal Government need to be doing more to address climate change while 72% believed greater climate action will help nature and wildlife survive extreme weather.

62% percent of Cowper voters did not believe that new coal or gas power stations should be a priority for the federal government.

While all of these percentages are below the national average responses, they show that climate change issues are a growing concern locally, nationally and internationally.

As recently as September 2, the President of the United States of America Joe Biden said that Hurricane Ida, the New York floods and the wildfires in the west of his country were “yet another reminder that these extreme storms and the climate crisis are here”.

Liisa Rusanen, spokesperson for the Coffs Coast Climate Action Group, said, “The National Party, as a vocal supporter of fossil fuels, is not taking note of community views about climate change.”

Ms Rusanen said, “Climate change is clearly already impacting us through more severe bushfires and frequent floods and we need urgent leadership for effective action.”

By Andrew VIVIAN