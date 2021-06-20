Sustainability the focus at William Bayldon Public School

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ON Tuesday 8 June, K-2 students at William Bayldon Public School were actively engaged with local Bunnings gardening experts Megan and Jessica in the revival of the school’s vegetable patch.

Following Covid-19 and the impact it had on supply and demand in the supermarket’s, students saw the benefits of living a self-sustainable lifestyle and how they can contribute to being self-sufficient.



Students were involved in the soil preparation, which involved aerating the soil and adding the required nutrients.

A range of flowers and vegetable seedlings, including capsicum, snow peas, silverbeet, squash and zucchini were planted in a total of six raised garden beds.

“Teaching students about where their food comes from is extremely important as it provides them the opportunity to make informed healthy choices and gain an understanding of ‘food miles’,” said Paul Matten of William Bayldon Public School.

“Throughout this pandemic we have seen that developing a sense of community with local people and businesses in the local area is essential to the wellbeing and belonging of all.

“At William Bayldon we are developing links with the local community through projects such as this.

“Bunnings Coffs Harbour kindly donated their time as well as a number of essential products to ensure the students are able to successfully grow their seedlings through to harvest.

“This included the seedlings, fertilisers, hand tools and watering cans,” Paul said.

Students will now learn about planting different crops in different seasons and why some plants only grow at certain times of the year.

Come harvest time the produce from the garden will be used in the school kitchen (currently under construction) as this will allow students to witness and be a part of the whole food cycle as well as encouraging healthy eating habits.

“Once spring comes we plan on planting some giant pumpkins to enter into the Coffs show as well as to donate to the local soup kitchen to continue developing a sense of community,” Paul said.

Kindergarten student Imogen said, “We got to plant the beans in the garden.

“It was fun sprinkling the hay around the plants and we will get to eat the beans.”

Year 1 Student Archie said, “I had fun planting seedlings with my friends.

“I enjoyed digging holes and am looking forward to eating the lettuce we planted.

Principal Ms Sally Ryan said, “The students and staff are looking forward to harvest time so they can practice their cooking skills and create nutritious meals that everyone can enjoy.”

K-2 students at William Bayldon Public School helping to revive the school’s veggie patch.