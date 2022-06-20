Sustainable Futures Festival hosts two film nights at Nelson Bay Cinema

0 SHARES Share Tweet

ECONETWORK Port Stephens Sustainable Futures Festival, in partnership with the Marine Parks Association, invites you to two film nights at the Nelson Bay Cinema.

OCEAN, short films and discussion, is the first event on Wednesday, 29 June.

Iain Watt, President of EcoNetwork Port Stephens and Vice President of the Marine Parks Association Port Stephens told News Of The Area, “This is a free showing of short films about the ocean with discussions about the sustainability of our sea and future of our magnificent marine park.”

This film is hosted in conjunction with the Australian Marine Conservation Society.

Entry is free but you must book a ticket to manage numbers at www.bit.ly/Short-Ocean-Films.

The second film is RIVER, a breathtaking and musical odyssey, explores the intrinsic relationship between

humans and our rivers over millennia.

This internationally acclaimed film features Thursday 28 July.

EcoNetwork is honoured to have a short local perspective presented, linking the Karuah and Myall Rivers with our estuary, courtesy of the Marine Parks Association.

The cost is $20, includes a free drink, popcorn or choc-top from the candy bar, and will help raise funds for festival speakers.

For more information and to book tickets go to www.bit.ly/River-SFF.

For more information about the Sustainable Futures Festival go to www.econetworkps.org/sustainable-futures/.

By Marian SAMPSON