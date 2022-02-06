SWIFF Director Horsley Recognised With Australia Day Cultural/Arts Award

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Coffs Harbour Australia Day Arts and Cultural award was last week presented to David Horsley, managing director and joint founder of groundbreaking Screenwave International Film Festival (SWIFF).

A tireless worker for local culture and the arts Horsley is credited with almost single-handedly changing the cultural landscape of Coffs Harbour since 2014 with his wife, Kate Howat.



“It might be my name on it, but it’s at least 50 percent for Kate,” Horsley said.

After six annual editions SWIFF is now the largest regional film festival in Australia with support from industry legends such as Jack Thompson.

“We dedicate everything we do our whole lives to culture and the arts and to get the recognition feels good,” Horsley said.

“Having community support and recognition is a lovely achievement.”

SWIFF receives thousands of visitors each year to see a program of cutting edge world cinema, documentaries, industry events, screen art exhibitions, and premieres.

While often challenging to win over support in its early years Horsley says the ‘tipping point’ for the festival came after the 2018 Lightbox exhibition of films projected onto the 40 meter high cliffs at South Coffs Island.

“By the following year I think the people of Coffs registered that the festival was something for them and it’s been growing ever since.”

The festival is headed by Horsley, artistic director Howat, and produced by a small Coffs Harbour-based team, working with private, government and creative industry partners, with its 2022 festival presented by Ashton Designs.

SWIFF also features the largest youth film development program in regional Australia, the Nextwave youth film education program (www.nextwavefilm.com.au), presented by Southern Cross University.

2022 sees the addition of the Storyland one day music and art installation festival boasting acts like Courtney Barnett, Hachiku and Hiatus Kaiyote with a full line up announced 9 February.

“Storyland will have two music stages and four large scale installation art works, basically a creative playground for grown ups,” Horsley said.

“It takes a very developed audience to take big risks with art in a regional centre but we think Coffs Harbour is ready for it.

“The development and growth in the region in and outside of SWIFF has created this culture and art groundswell and conditions are right.”

By Paul FOGARTY