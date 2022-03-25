SWIFF receives $700,700 in grant funding to deliver STORYLAND music and arts festival

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SCREENWAVE International Film Festival (SWIFF) Co-Director David Horsley is thrilled with the announcement of $700,700 in grant funding, across four successful grants, to boost SWIFF’s new, permanent foray into live music and multi-arts with the one-day event STORYLAND.

The Australian Federal Government’s Restart Investment to Sustain and Expand (RISE) grant provided initial funding of $379,500, which was supported by $211,200 from the NSW State Government’s Regional Event Acceleration Fund, $77,000 from the Create NSW’s Arts and Culture Projects Fund, and $33,000 from the Regional Arts NSW’s Regional Arts Fund.



To the best of Mr Horsley’s knowledge, the grant is the largest overall given to an event in the area.

“Coffs Harbour needs a home-grown music festival, with something more.

“Almost all of the artists and crew behind Storyland are locals,” Mr Horsley said.

Federal Member for Cowper Pat Conaghan said, “We’re really pleased to be here and able to help SWIFF”, estimating that Storyland could result in up to 500 jobs over three years.

Gurmesh Singh, Member for Coffs Harbour, said, “We nurture the creative talent on the Coffs Coast with events like this”

Mr Horsley described his vision of the layout of STORYLAND at the Park Beach Reserve to Mr Conaghan and Mr Singh.

STORYLAND will be an eclectic mix of fourteen live music artists over two stages, an immersive outdoor installation arts program, and a unique storytelling narrative, new-media and performance experience.

Mr Conaghan said, “Bringing cultural events back to the calendar is fundamental to making regional communities thrive.

“I’m looking forward to seeing tourists and locals alike enjoying this wonderful event.”

Mr Horsley said, “It’s been our vision for SWIFF to evolve into a broader creative arts festival, in addition to our full film festival program.

“This is a once-in-a-decade boost that will change the face of SWIFF, hopefully forever into the future, creating incredible cultural and economic benefits well beyond the life of the grants.”

More information, including ticket sales, can be found at swiff.com.au.

By Andrew VIVIAN