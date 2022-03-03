SWIFF22 To Open With ‘The Northman’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SCREENWAVE International Film Festival 2022 (SWIFF’22) has announced ‘The Northman’, directed by acclaimed director Rogert Eggers (‘The Witch’, ‘The Lighthouse’) as the feature for the Opening Night Gala, marking the start of the Festival on Thursday, 21 April.

SWIFF audiences will be among the first in the country to witness the latest cinematic masterpiece from the visionary director and one of the most highly anticipated films of 2022.

A revenge thriller, labelled as a ‘Viking Hamlet’, the film tells the tale of Amleth, played by Alexander Skarsgård (‘True Blood’), a young prince on a quest to avenge his father’s murder and save his mother from his traitorous uncle.

The film features a formidable cast, including Nicole Kidman (‘Killing of a Sacred Deer’ – SWIFF’18), Ethan Hawke (‘The Truth’ – SWIFF ‘20), Claus Bang (‘The Square’ – SWIFF’18), as well as frequent collaborators, Anya Taylor-Joy (‘The Witch’, Netflix’s ‘The Queen’s Gambit’) and Willem Dafoe (‘The Lighthouse’), and, in an exciting return to the big screen after a 20-year absence, Björk (‘Dancer in the Dark’, Best Actress Cannes 2002).

Written by Eggers, in collaboration with poet and novelist, Sjón (long-time collaborator with Björk), ‘The Northman’ fuses the epic majesty of Viking folklore with the vivid world building Eggers is best known for, creating an art-house blockbuster.

Kate Howat, SWIFF Artistic Director, said, “As a festival made for movie fans by movie fans, SWIFF is thrilled to have an exciting creative voice like Robert Eggers lead off this year’s 40-country tour of world cinema.”

With over 11,000 people attending SWIFF events last year, SWIFF’22 will include filmmaker and industry Q&A’s, Autumn Feast wine dinners, live soundtrack screenings, and the new Storyland music festival.

The Opening Night Gala will lead off a 16-day, 130-session strong music and film line-up.

Tickets are now on sale.

The full SWIFF’22 program is to be announced March 18.

Film trailer, synopsis, and ticket purchases are available at https://tix.swiff.com.au/Events/SWIFF-22-Opening-Night-The-Northman.

By Andrew VIVIAN