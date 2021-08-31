Swimmer Maddie McTernan to debut at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

PARALYMPIAN swimmer Maddie McTernan (20) from Woolgoolga will compete in her first event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Saturday 28 August.

News Of The Area checked in with her earlier this week.

“In Tokyo I have been preparing myself by doing the same routine with training and gym sets that I do with my Queensland coaches Ken Malcolm and Ellie Camilleri.

“I am in a small training group in Tokyo with the Australian Swim Team where I have great training partners.”

Maddie’s home for the duration of the competition is the Australian Quarters of the Paralympic Village.

“The cardboard beds are very comfortable,” she said.

“We are not able to use the dining hall and have no access to the shops (COVID restrictions).

“I am enjoying my experience in the village and meeting other Australian Paralympians.

“I am most excited about going to watch everyone in the Australian team swim.

“I cannot wait for my opportunity to race.

“I would be so excited if I make the podium and can stand tall and proud.”

Maddie’s events coming up are:

Saturday 28 August: S14 Mixed 4 x 100m Free Relay Heat Swims. Heat One is at 12:08 Tokyo time and Heat

Two is at 12:15.

The Finals will be on at 20:50hrs Tokyo time, Australian time is one hour later.

Thursday 2 September: Women’s 100m Backstroke – S14 Heat one at 11:08 and Heat Two at 11:12.

The finals will be on at 18:43hrs Tokyo time.

“I have been dreaming about swimming at the Paralympics in Tokyo for the past seven years,” she said.

“I am so grateful and honoured to be here thanks to the support from my coaches, friends and most importantly my family, and my parents taking me to training and travelling with me to competitions.

“From my first competition at Dorrigo in 2014, I have been committed and am training nine times a week, two-

hour sessions in the pool and three one-hour strength and conditioning sessions in the gym; and running and walking for fitness.”

With her dream come true, having been selected on the Australian Para Swimming Team, Maddie said her goal is to become a Paralympic medallist no matter what colour.

By Andrea FERRARI