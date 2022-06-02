Swimming Australia State Based National Age Challenge

by News Of The Area - Modern Media -
Finn and Harry at the competition.

SWIMMING Australia, in conjunction with the State Swimming Associations, has announced the final results and rankings for the State Based National Age Challenge.

The challenge was designed for girls and boys (11-14 years old) encouraging swimmers and their coaches to prepare for meaningful competition at the conclusion of the long course season as a further steppingstone in their journey in the sport.

Following all Junior State Age Championships held around the country the results for Coffs Harbour swimmers are as follows:

Harry Campbell
11yrs boys 50m Backstroke 8th
11yrs boys 100m Backstroke 8th
11yrs boys 50m Breaststroke 18th
11yrs boys 50m Butterfly Silver Medalist
11yrs boys 100m Butterfly 5th
11yrs boys 50m Freestyle 4th
11yrs boys 100m Freestyle 7th
11yrs boys 200m Freestyle 12th

Finn Pengelly
13yrs boys 50m Backstroke Bronze Medalist
13yrs boys 100m Backstroke Silver Medalist
13yrs boys 50m Freestyle 13th
13yrs boys 100m Freestyle 12th
13yrs boys 200m Freestyle 10th

Boaz Yardley
13yrs boys 100m Breaststroke 6th
13yrs boys 200m IM 8th

Richy Lloyd
President
Coffs Harbour Swimming Club

Leave a Reply

Top