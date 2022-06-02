Swimming Australia State Based National Age Challenge Coffs Coast Sport Sport by News Of The Area - Modern Media - June 2, 2022 Finn and Harry at the competition. SWIMMING Australia, in conjunction with the State Swimming Associations, has announced the final results and rankings for the State Based National Age Challenge. The challenge was designed for girls and boys (11-14 years old) encouraging swimmers and their coaches to prepare for meaningful competition at the conclusion of the long course season as a further steppingstone in their journey in the sport. Following all Junior State Age Championships held around the country the results for Coffs Harbour swimmers are as follows: Harry Campbell 11yrs boys 50m Backstroke 8th 11yrs boys 100m Backstroke 8th 11yrs boys 50m Breaststroke 18th 11yrs boys 50m Butterfly Silver Medalist 11yrs boys 100m Butterfly 5th 11yrs boys 50m Freestyle 4th 11yrs boys 100m Freestyle 7th 11yrs boys 200m Freestyle 12th Finn Pengelly 13yrs boys 50m Backstroke Bronze Medalist 13yrs boys 100m Backstroke Silver Medalist 13yrs boys 50m Freestyle 13th 13yrs boys 100m Freestyle 12th 13yrs boys 200m Freestyle 10th Boaz Yardley 13yrs boys 100m Breaststroke 6th 13yrs boys 200m IM 8th Richy Lloyd President Coffs Harbour Swimming Club