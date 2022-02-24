Swimming Mid North Coast

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE 2022 NSW Country Swimming Championships were held at Sydney Olympic Park Aquatic Centre from 18-20 February

“These Championships are held every year this time in Sydney at one of the best swimming pools in the world,” said Faye Rowles, Swimming North Coast.

This year 118 swimmers entered 527 events from 17 clubs.

“This number was slightly down on last year which is understandable with COVID still in our midst,” Faye said.

“This year swimmers won 29 medals and 75 swimmers were placed in the top ten for their age group, distance and stroke.”

Unfortunately, whilst event 108 was being run a swimmer was sick in the pool, meaning the whole event had to be closed down with another 53 events to be run, leaving swimmers devastated not to be able to swim for qualifying times and medals.

Results for Macksville swimmers are as follows.

Leah Pickvance: (14) 3rd 50 free, 10th 100 back and 17th 50 fly.

Bailey Whitton: (15) 3rd 200 fly, 6th 200 free, 29th 50 Breast, 13th 50 free and 20th 50 fly.

Benjamin Barlow: 16th 100 Breast, 13th 100 back.

Lilly Barlow: (14) 9th 800 free, 15th 200medley, 6th 200 free, 6th 400 free, 29th 50 free and 20th 100 back.

Kiera Hetherington: (15) 12th 200 medley, 7th 200 free, 16th 100 back, 7th 400 free and 31st 50 free.

Bailey Pickvance: (12) 14th 100 back and 13th 50 free.

Declan Sutton: (19) 6th 50 Breast, 8th 100 back, 4th 50 free and 5th 50 fly.

Jazmin Sutton: (16) 32nd 100 back and 48th 50 free.

Kelley Sutton: (12) 23rd 200 free, 25th 50 free.

Jaxon White: (14) 24th 50 free.

Tazmin White: (11) 13th 50 Breast and 12th 100 Breast.

Relay—women 13-14 medley 17th, women 13-14 free 17th.

Results for Nambucca swimmers are as follows

Rekkii Bryne: (19) 6th 100 Breast, 12th 50 Breast and 28th 50 fly.

Amos Colburn: (24) 8th 50 free and 9th 50 fly.

Caleb Daykin: (15) 37th 50 free and 40th 50 fly.

Arrin Stirrat-Black: (17) 21st 100 back, 13th 50 free and 37th 50 fly.

Kolby Wood: (24) 9th 50 free and 17th 50 fly.

Relay—15 & 0 men free 5th.