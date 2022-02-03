Swimming North Coast competes in 2021-22 NSW Senior State Age Championships

0 SHARES Share Tweet

SWIMMING North Coast sent a big team of swimmers to Sydney to compete over the six days of the Championships.

Ten more swimmers were entered than last season, with more events and clubs involved.

The swimmers won five medals and 71 top ten placings were achieved.

Results for Nambucca/Macksville Club swimmers were as below:

Leah Pickvance, Macksville, 14: 100 fly 10th, 100 free 7th, 50 free 6th, 50 fly 4th, 50 back 19th, 50 Breast 32nd and 200 free 48th.

Rekkii Byrne, Nambucca, 18: 50 breast 8th, 100 breast 16th, 100 fly 20th, and 50 fly 13th.

Kiera Hetherington, Macksville, 15: 200 free 8th, 200 back 15th, 400 free 14th, 50 free 49th, 100 back 18th and 200 medley 14th.

Declan Sutton, Macksville, 19: 50 fly 9th, 200 back 9th, 50 free 11th, 100 back 11th, 200 free 32nd, 50 Back 14th, 100 free 11th.

Lily Barlow, 14: 200 medley 19th, 400 free 14th, 100 free 28th , 50 free 46th and 200 free 12th.

Jazmine Sutton, 16: 50 free 53rd.

Jaxon White, 13: 50 free 24th.

Relays 12-16 4 x 50 Medley – Jazmin, Kiera, Leah and Lily 24th.

12-16 4×50 free Lily, Kiera, Jazmin and Leah 18th.

By Faye ROWLES