Sydney author to discuss family memoir at Coffs Library

SYDNEY-BASED writer and teacher Betty O’Neill will present her debut memoir ‘The Other Side of Absence’ at Harry Bailey Memorial Library, Coffs Harbour on Wednesday 3 March from 6pm to 7.30pm.

The free event will see Betty discuss her search for her father and the truths she discovered about his involvement as a Polish resistance fighter.

Honest, compelling and meticulously researched, ‘The Other Side of Absence’ is an elegant debut memoir of resilience and strength, and of a daughter reconciling the damage that families inherit from war.

Bookings for the event are limited, and tickets can be obtained at https://tinyurl.com/nie6smjn.

Anyone feeling unwell is asked not to attend the event.