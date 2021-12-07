Sydney Sixers’s Ben Dwarsius hoping to build momentum in Coffs Big Bash fixtures

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Sydney Sixers have their sights fixed on a record third straight Big Bash League title with two critical fixtures at Coffs Harbour at the start of 2022.

The Sixers kick off 2022 with a New Year’s Day clash against the Melbourne Renegades at C.ex Coffs International Stadium and return to Coffs Harbour on Sunday 9 January for a grand final rematch with the Perth Scorchers.

Australia and Sixers fast bowler Ben Dwarsius told News Of The Area they want to build momentum.

“We want to get the new year off to a good start, momentum is a key factor in Twenty20, so putting the pressure on the Renegades will be key for us.

“The match on 9 January is a repeat of our final against the Perth Scorchers.

“The match has extra meaning as we have built a big rivalry with the Scorchers and we want to get off to a good start and give them an early loss.

“The last time we played in Coffs it was a full house with 99% of the fans cheering on the Sixers which is music to our ears.

“We gave the crowd a great match chasing down a big total of over 170 runs with Josh Philippe hitting a big score and winning the match in the last over.

“The wicket at Coffs has a bit of pace and bounce which brings both sides into the match.

“It gives the bowlers something to attack but the pace means the batsmen can score quickly and build a big total which makes it entertaining for the crowd.

“Twenty Twenty is a great entry point to cricket, even if you don’t know much about cricket, the kids love it, it’s quick and there’s lots of crowd engagement and that’s what we’re trying to achieve at the Sixers, we love to engage the crowd.

“The Coffs Coast is a beautiful place with fantastic cafes and restaurants so we are looking forward to spending some time there, it’s a fixture all the boys look forward to, see you in January!” said Dwarsius.

Ticket prices begin at $5 for children, concessions from $20, adults from $25 and $55 for families and are available via Ticketek.

By David WIGLEY