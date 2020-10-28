Table bookings for 30 permitted under new COVID-19 restrictions

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A TOTAL of 30 people are now able to gather together in an outdoor public space and group bookings at restaurants can be made for 30 people, following a relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions by the NSW State Government last Friday.



Previously only twenty people were able to gather outdoors in public spaces, and only ten people were permitted to sit together at a table at a restaurant, cafe, pub or club.

A political protest of no more than 500 people is now also permitted in an outdoor public space, as long as the person responsible for organising the protest has a COVID-19 safety plan.

Places of worship and religious services can now accommodate up to 300 people subject to the four square metre rule, provided a COVID-19 safety plan is in place.

Gyms are now required to have a COVID-19 safety hygiene marshal on duty only when there are more than twenty people in a gym at any one time.

Corporate functions can accommodate up to 300 people at any appropriate premises, including restaurants, subject to a COVID-safe plan, previously this was only permitted for function centres.

From December 1, the number of people who can attend weddings will be lifted to 300 people, subject to the four square metre rule indoors and two square metre rule outdoors.

This will allow people to make plans and book venues knowing the capacity ahead of time.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the NSW Government remained focused on managing COVID-19 and opening up the economy in a COVID-Safe way.

“These changes will provide a big boost to our hospitality venues,” Ms Berejiklian said.

NSW Health Chief Health Officer Dr Kerry Chant said people still need to continue to follow the personal hygiene recommendations, maintain physical distancing and wear masks in indoor settings where you cannot physically distance.

“As we ease restrictions, we all need to maintain COVID-safe behaviours and practices,” Dr Chant said.

Businesses wishing to take advantage of the relaxed restrictions must use electronic methods like QR codes to record and keep customer contact details.

By Emma DARBIN