TacMed Wins 2021 Mid North Coast Business of the Year

COFFS Harbour based business TacMed Australia have won the top gong at the 2021 Mid North Coast Business Awards, being named Business of the Year.

The business entered in the Excellence in Innovation Award for their work developing potentially a life saving virtual reality medical simulation and training software called EmergiSim, developed in partnership with medical equipment and training business Spectre Studios.



The software is a training tool for first responders.

Using an off-the-shelf Virtual Reality headset, users are transported into worlds where they have to respond to seemingly real life scenarios and one or more casualties.

Learners can practice the application of medical triage, interventions and treatment in a safe and managed environment.

According to a company spokesperson the technology makes emergency medical training portable, repeatable, scalable and much more cost effective than any alternative.

TacMed Australia’s General Manager Matthew Charles was elated, yet humbled by the honor.

“This is the first time we have entered business awards and being named Business of the Year is a testament to the hard working staff who are motivated by their genuine passion to see zero preventable deaths at the point of injury,” Mr Charles said.

The award caps off a huge week for the local business, who just one day prior had their Business Development Manager Ben Davoren named by the Prime Minister as Australia’s Veteran Employee of the Year.

The Mid North Coast Business of the Year announcement was made at a virtual awards ceremony, attended by 130 local business leaders.

Business NSW Regional Manager Kellon Beard says there were 110 applications for 13 different categories, with 88 finalists.

“These awards are a wonderful opportunity to showcase the ingenuity, strength, and resilience of Mid North Coast NSW businesses,” Mr Beard said.

TacMed Australia will go on to represent the Mid North Coast at the State Business Awards to be held in Sydney during November.

By: Sandra MOON