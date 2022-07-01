TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour receives $29.6 million investment for facility improvements

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour Education Campus will significantly expand its facilities and course offering thanks to a NSW Government investment of $29.6 million over three years.

The investment includes funding for the construction of two new buildings and the refurbishment of a third, new specialist teaching equipment, and additional infrastructure such as extra car parking.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

A TAFE NSW Spokeswoman told News of The Area, “The NSW Government’s investment in facilities at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus will allow TAFE NSW to expand and enhance delivery of courses aligned to the skills needs of local industries including creative services, health care and social assistance, beauty, construction, retail, information technology, and food services.

“The new learning spaces are expected to be complete by 2025 and will allow locals to undertake face-to-face training in industry-standard facilities or virtually connect to expert TAFE NSW teachers and courses across the state.

“This latest investment is in addition to the $13.3 million recently invested in a new Trades Hub at the Coffs Harbour Education Campus in 2021, which increased TAFE NSW’s capacity to deliver in-demand trades training in areas such as carpentry and plumbing,” she said.

Member for Coffs Harbour Gurmesh Singh said, “TAFE NSW is critical to the Mid North Coast economy and this investment demonstrates the NSW Government’s commitment to training the region’s workforce at a time of growth and opportunity.

“The new Pacific Bay Resort Studios and Village is set to drive new jobs in the creative industries, and there’s a growing need for skilled workers to support the expanding South Coffs Enterprise Area Health, Education, Airport, and Stadium precincts.

“This funding will increase TAFE NSW’s capacity to deliver training aligned to these growing local industries and support the economy into the future.”

TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour Education Campus sits on a precinct shared with Southern Cross University and the Coffs Harbour Senior College on Hogbin Drive.

By Andrea FERRARI