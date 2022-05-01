TAFE trained tradies are in demand as construction industry booms

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TAFE NSW tradie student Hugh Davey from Coffs Harbour encourages people to contact TAFE to talk about training options as he completes his studies and transitions to work as a plumber.

Australia’s construction industry continues to thrive following a record year of house builds in 2021 and tradies of all skills are in demand.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

The Housing Industry Association’s (HIA) General Manager of Apprentices Russell Holtham said TAFE NSW plays a critical role in the training of HIA apprentices in residential building trades in NSW.

“Vocational education is a key pathway into the construction industry.

“TAFE NSW offers students an invaluable combination of theory and practical experience, which combined with HIA’s apprentice offering means graduates are ready to hit the ground running.”

Hugh Davey, a TAFE NSW Coffs Harbour graduate and WorldSkills competitor, is studying a Certificate IV in Plumbing and said he secured work very quickly at T Williams Plumbing which services the Coffs Coast.

Hugh told News Of The Area, “The course was hugely valuable; the TAFE NSW teachers had real industry experience to pass on as they had all worked in the construction sector themselves.

“The TAFE NSW teachers gave me a big picture understanding of the future of the industry and it’s that kind of foundational knowledge you need to build a really successful career.

“The construction industry is booming at the moment which is great for people interested in getting into the industry.

“Plumbing is a really reliable trade, and every day is different, that’s why I encourage people to contact TAFE NSW to talk about options.”

Peter Scollard, TAFE Team Leader of Construction Services, Industry and Resources said as NSW’s leading provider of vocational education and training, TAFE NSW was uniquely positioned to arm students with the hands-on, practical skills they need to develop successful careers.

“There are so many opportunities to make a difference in a rewarding construction career, and our skills-based courses allow students to hit the ground running in local industries and stay living and working in regional areas,” said Peter.

“Many of the construction sectors across NSW are experiencing growth in jobs, so there is currently an opportunity to choose from a diverse range of careers.”

Australia’s growing demand for tradies is unlikely to end any time soon, as the ongoing house building and renovation boom keeps skilled tradespeople like plumbers, carpenters, electricians, and builders in demand for their work.

For more information about the range of construction industry courses available at TAFE NSW or via TAFE Digital, visit www.tafensw.edu.au or phone 131 601.

By Andrea FERRARI