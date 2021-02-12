Take a Fly Through Coffs Harbour’s New Cultural and Civic Space

0 SHARES Share Tweet

YOU can now fly-through Coffs Harbour’s new Cultural and Civic Space with BVN Architects now at the stage to give the community a better look inside.



The fly-through video highlights the project’s design, focusing on how the community will experience the inside of the building on the various levels.

“It can be difficult to imagine a building from a set of two-dimensional plans, even when you are familiar with the design,” remarked Ken Welham, Coffs Harbour City Council Cultural and Civic Space Project Lead.

“That’s why we asked BVN to create this video – to make the building more real.

“The virtual tour begins at the fig tree on Riding Lane, continues through the internal street, looking in at the children’s library on the ground floor, follow the stairs up through the building, showing a glimpse at the young adult space on level 1, then up to level 2 where viewers can see the main library.

“The fly-through finishes on the level 3 rooftop, where viewers will see the terrace, council offices and the multi-purpose space which will be utilised for official council meetings once a fortnight.”

BVN’s Principal Architect, Matthew Blair said that the fly-through has assisted the overall process and believes the video will give the community a sense of the building’s versatility.

“Being able to visualise the project is a technological marvel. It helps our design process, allowing everyone in the project team to fine tune everything whilst helping the community understand all of the diverse and functional spaces that the building provides.”

Visit the following link to watch the video – https://vimeo.com/508622787.