Take the plunge and become a swim instructor

FREE swim instructor training is now available through a Smart and Skilled program to upskill swimming teachers and help meet demand from the success of the NSW Government’s First Lap voucher program, aimed at pre-school water safety.

Australian Swimming Coaches and Teachers Association Ltd and AUSTSWIM Ltd have been offered a Smart and Skilled contract, joining Royal Life Saving Society of Australia (New South Wales Branch) in delivering the new swim instructor places.



Email us – [email protected]

A Learn to Swim instructor and Sawtell Swimming Squad Head Coach, Kim Roach, told News Of The Area what’s to love about teaching kids the life saving skills of swimming and safety in the water.

“I have just moved back into the role of a Learn to Swim Instructor after having approximately four years away from this ‘feel-good role’ and have started my own business, Learn to Swim with Kim.

“I have been a Learn to Swim Instructor for over 20 years and have enjoyed the role of making a difference with children learning to swim.

“With an ever-growing need of Learn to Swim Instructors, this is a role that enables you as an Instructor to ‘make a difference’, by teaching a life skill.

“We do not have to make an Olympic swimmer of the child, but we do need to teach the basics of swimming, kicking, breathing, floating, and stroke development along with some safety aspects of swimming in all environments.

“Some children are confident with water, and some are not.

“We as Instructors need to take this on and treat every child individually with the focus being on swimming as a fun, enjoyable life skill that every child should have the opportunity to learn.

“Become an Instructor, make a difference, teach an incredible skill and walk away rewarded with feeling good,” encourages Kim.

Minister for Skills and Training Alister Henskens said swimming is a life skill which is best taught in a child’s early years and the initiative will ensure children learn vital water safety education.

“Teaching kids to swim is a fun, rewarding and flexible career and with jobs in demand, now is the perfect time to start your journey in the aquatics industry,” Alister added.

For more information, visit www.sport.nsw.gov.au/firstlap.

To check eligibility for the NSW Government’s First Lap voucher program, visit www.service.nsw.gov.au/transaction/apply-first-lap-learn-swim-voucher.

By Andrea FERRARI