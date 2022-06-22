Talakai could be the key to unlock the Maroons defence

0 SHARES Share Tweet

CRONULLA Sharks player Siosifa Talakai has been called into the New South Wales State of Origin squad for Game Two and could be the key to unlocking the Maroons defence.

It took three or four Titans to hold back the human juggernaut as the second rower wreaked havoc running 148 metres in their 18-10 win at Coffs Harbour on Saturday.

The NSW back row were denied space and looked predictable for most of Game One and Talakai’s running game could give Brad Fittler’s men that extra dimension they so desperately lacked in Game One.

At 5’10” and 100 kgs Talakai has a low centre of gravity driven by tree trunk legs and an engine whichh makes him mobile for a big man.

The centre consistently broke the first tackle which created pockets of space for his teammates to exploit.

NSW Blues aspirant Nico Hynes assisted with two tries and was a constant threat in attack with a polished performance with the boot, forcing two goal-line drop outs and a drop goal which put the game out of reach of the Titans.

Following the Blues’ uninspiring 16-10 loss in Game One, Talakai could have a key influence in squaring the series.

By David WIGLEY