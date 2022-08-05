Tax return time – help is at hand at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HELP with their tax return is now being provided by Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre to eligible members of the community.

Accredited and experienced volunteers are back delivering the Tax Help Program as people tussle with their tax return in the weeks after EOFY.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

“Reintroducing the Tax Help Program is another way of Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre providing a support service to assist the Coffs community,” Anna Joy, Coordinator at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre told News Of The Area.

“Not only does it take the stress out of completing a tax return, but it brings people into contact with the Neighbourhood Centre to learn about the other services we provide including free counselling, no-interest loans, craft groups, the Bright Sparks Learning Clubs, OzHarvest food support and more,” she said.

The Tax Help Program, which helps people lodge their tax returns online, will be offered on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays until the end of October for community members whose income is $60,000 or less for the income year (2021 – 2022) and the income received is not from contractor work, selling shares, running a sole-trader business or from foreign income, and that is not a foreign pension or annuity.

To receive Tax Help through Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, an appointment needs to be made with a Receptionist Volunteer.

“Once an appointment is made, an email will be sent with further information about what you will need to bring with you to the appointment,” said Anna.

You will need to create a myGov account and link this to the Australian Tax Office (ATO).

“If you are unable to do this, the Tax Help Volunteer may be able to help you with this,” she said.

Therese Sames, one of the Tax Help volunteers at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, says the program is a great opportunity for people with simple tax affairs to receive help through the Centre.

“Having the program delivered at the Centre also brings people into contact with a broad range of other supports and services which they may not have known about if they hadn’t come in for an appointment for Tax Help,” said Therese.

To book an appointment or find out more about the programs, services and activities at Coffs Harbour Neighbourhood Centre, phone 6648 3694.

By Andrea FERRARI