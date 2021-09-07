Taylors Bistro Is Offering A Helping Hand With Free Meals For Those In Need

0 SHARES Share Tweet

HOSPITALITY businesses in Port Stephens have reverted to take-away only service during the current lockdown, and Taylors Bistro at Soldiers Point Bowling Club have stepped up to do their bit for the community.

There are many families across Port Stephens doing it tough through lockdowns, with support from state and federal agencies not filling all the gaps.



On top of their take-away meal offering, the team at Taylors Bistro are also making meals which are being donated to people who are in need of a helping hand in these tough times.

To date the team has made 700 meals which have been distributed to the community for free in this latest lockdown.

Sam Francis of Soldiers Point Bowling Club said, “Lesley Taylor has done an outstanding job since taking over the catering at Soldiers Point Bowling Club late last year.

“She consistently produces high quality meals at affordable prices for our Members and Guests.

“We are very proud of Lesley’s selfless efforts during the current lockdown whereby she is preparing meals for people in need.

“These efforts are a testament to Lesley’s character and in these trying times her generosity brings a little bit of happiness to people’s lives,” he said.

Meals have been distributed through organisations including the Yacaaba Centre but individuals can also access meals directly.

Lesley Taylor told News Of The Area, “All someone has to do to access meals from Taylors Bistro is to call Lesley direct on 0425 805 667.”

The meals are cooked in bulk and local suppliers have been assisting with the costs by providing discounts and free ingredients where they can.

The meals include a delicious penne pasta and chicken chasseur this week which are supplied frozen.

Lesley hopes that by providing these “off menu” meals to those in need that she and her team are helping the community move forward through these tough times.

“I love this community, the people I work with and the place that we now call home.”

She is thankful that she is part of the Soldiers Point Bowling Club team.

If you are in need of a little helping hand you can contact Lesley on 0425 805 667 and she will be happy to coordinate a meal for you and your family.

Understandably there are limits but Lesley is keen to reach further into the community to help those in need.

We as a community can support the program by supporting the club with its take-away meal service.

By Marian SAMPSON