Tea Gardens 33rd Annual School Parliament

0 SHARES Share Tweet

TEA Gardens Public School students have participated in a slice of democracy through the 33rd annual School Parliament.

The event is one that is heralded as one which recognises ‘The Voice of the Children’ and it has been recognised for its positive student participation.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – [email protected]

School Principal Mark Clemson said in his School Parliamentary Opening Address that, “The school parliament operates along the lines of the Westminster System.

“The parliament is made up of children from Year 3 to Year 6 and sits three times each term, providing an opportunity for students to participate in the running of their school.”

Just like the NSW State and Federal Governments, Ministers in the School Parliament Government are responsible for portfolios.

They are shadowed by the opposition ministry.

Honourable Members in Parliament question Ministers with or without notice and move motions in the same manner.

The Speaker of the House, assisted by the Deputy Speaker and the Sergeant at Arms, maintains order in the House while the Hansard Recorders keep a record of the proceedings.

Motions passed by the House are forwarded to the Senate (the Staff) for approval, or variations.

If approved, the motions are directed to the Governor General (the Principal) for final acceptance as School Policy.

“Motions passed have resulted in changes in school resources, the buildings, playground and school procedures.”

In previous years, the Tea Gardens Public School parliament has been recognised with the presentation of the Assistant Director General’s Hunter Region Award for Fostering Excellence in Student Participation in School Decision Making, the NSW Children’s Week Award for Excellence for Outstanding Achievement and an Education Week Award for School Achievement.

The recent School Parliament motions were:

– “That we get a school minibus to transport our students to and from different events”. This motion was successfully carried.

– “That we get a fence around the entire school for the safety of our children”. This motion was defeated.

– “That each class collects our soft plastics. The Minister for Environment will then collect these weekly for us to recycle”. This motion was carried.

By Marian SAMPSON