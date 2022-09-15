Tea Gardens Country Club grants over $30,000 to local community causes

THE annual round of ClubGRANTS was finalised last week, with local recipients receiving their final grants for the year.

ClubGRANTS was established in 1998 to ensure registered clubs in NSW with profits over $1 million contribute financial or in-kind support to local community services, programs, and projects.



This year the Tea Gardens Country Club granted over $30,000 to local sporting, cultural and emergency services groups.

The Grants are open for applications from local community groups from February to April each year and applications are assessed by local committees based on LGAs.

Last week, Country Club Manager Warren Gooley presented a cheque for $7500 to Captain David Bright of the Pindimar Tea Gardens Rural Fire Brigade.

Captain Bright said the money will be put towards planned improvements at the Brigade Shed including a new locker room and laundry amenity.

Mr Gooley added that the Club would also be holding another Charity Pig Race Day on the upcoming October long weekend to help raise more funds for the Fire Brigade Shed improvements.

Other recipients of ClubGRANTS from the Country Club included the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Men’s Shed who received an amount of $1400 to cover the annual cost of the rent of their premises.

ClubGRANTS is one of Australia’s largest grant programs, providing more than $100 million in cash each year to a variety of worthy causes across NSW.