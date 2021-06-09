Tea Gardens Fashion Show a big success for charity

0 SHARES Share Tweet

WINTER fashion was on show at the stunning Palm Lakes Resort on Sunday 23 May raising over $1500 for Variety, The Children’s Charity.

Supported by volunteers from the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Lions Club, the event was a huge success with over 120 people attending to see the fashion on the floor.

The show was choreographed and hosted by Lions Director, Carole Richards, to the fantastic tunes of John and Julian from the band ‘Old Spice’.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

The fabulous clothes were provided by Marina from Little Faith Boutique in Tea Gardens.

Carole Richards shared a story about the origins of the popular boutique.

“Whilst travelling on the M1, Marina saw a sign for Tea Gardens and stopped for a cup of tea! “She found The Boatshed, saw a dolphin, saw a pelican, and fell in love with the place.

“That very day she bought a home in Palm Lakes to retire from fashion.

“One year later Marina was ready to open a new fashion boutique.

“Locals were perplexed as Marina was retired and there were already a few shops in the village. “Marina smiled and said ‘“Oh ye of little faith’ and the boutique was so named and has since boomed.”

Nine wonderful models; Paula, Jan, Marilyn, Sharon, Kate, Jennifer, Janie, Judy, and Elizabeth, volunteered their time to prepare for, and parade in, the show, each modelling eight sets of clothing from Little Faith Fashion Boutique.

The sets ranged from Fun and Casual, to Winter Warmers, Mixed Bag, and Back to Black, culminating in Beautiful Silks for those special events.

Brands included La Strada, Holmes & Fallon, OPM, Caju, Lapin and Jo Jo.

Champagne and canapes (prepared by Lee from Palm Lakes) were served during interval, giving everyone the opportunity to socialise.

The Lions Club would like to acknowledge the strong community support for this event especially Palm Lakes, Little Faith Fashion Boutique, Woody’s Nursery, Tim Henman, backstage support, models, and the Farmers Market.

Locals socialising with champagne and canapes at the Little Faith Autumn – Winter Collection Fashion Show, Sunday 23 May, Palm Lakes Resort.

Models: Paula, Jan, Marilyn, Sharon, Kate, Jennifer, Janie, Judy, and Elizabeth, showing off the latest Autumn-Winter Fashion.