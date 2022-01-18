Tea Gardens Hawks looking for positive start to 2022

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Hawks, having endured a horror season in 2021, are looking to a positive start to this year’s competition.

Brenden Robinson, who mentored the younger players last year, has been appointed as Coach.

He is supported by a strong Committee, and a squad of willing players.

All Club sponsors have remained on board in 2022.

The Hawks will kick off the season in March with a trial game against Abermain.

Training has started, with midweek fitness sessions, which will continue until February.

The Lady Hawks are also keen to improve on their 2021 season.

A number of players have indicated that they will back up this year.

The Club is seeking expressions of interest to Coach the Ladies.

Both teams also require additional sports trainers, league safe staff, and managers.

Any costs toward accreditations for the positions will be met by the Club.

The Myall River Juniors hope to field teams in the 2022 season.

There are plans to field a 17’s, 14’s, 9’s, and possibly a 12’s side.

An expression of interest day will be held in early February.

These teams will also need a number of support staff. The season is expected to kick off in late March.

The spectre of COVID will be a factor this year, with the NSWRL to set down protocol’s for competitions this week.