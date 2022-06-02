Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Family Research Group Celebrates 20 Years

0 SHARES Share Tweet

THE Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Family Research Group celebrated its twentieth birthday on Sunday, with an anniversary luncheon at the Tea Gardens Country Club.

Present and past members, as well as locals with a keen interest in family history, were invited to attend.

Many of the group’s original members were in attendance, with founder Margaret Munright on hand to cut the celebratory cake.

Margaret’s husband, Terry Munright, spoke to the engaged crowd about the research techniques the group’s members used prior to the advent of the internet.

As of this month, the group will be known as Tea Gardens Family Research and Local History Inc, incorporating the disbanded Myall Coast Historical Society.

For more information visit https://tghnfrg.tidyhq.com/.