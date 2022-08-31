Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest Meals on Wheels pays tribute to local volunteers

THE Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest Meals on Wheels association has been operating in the area for over 30 years.

Its success and modern operations are not only due to the continued dedication of the volunteers but also the ongoing financial support of the local community.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

“This past year we have broken all production records and continue to grow to meet the expanded client base,” said Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest Meals on Wheels President Dan Holmes.

“The future will only see continued growth in the areas from Bulahdelah to Karuah.

“New housing developments, retirement locations and the popularity of the local suburbs will be the ongoing source of many future clients and volunteers.”

With National Meals on Wheels Day celebrated on August 31, Dan took the opportunity to pay tribute to local volunteers.

“Volunteers in both the kitchen and as deliverers have shown that the local community has a very caring and responsible focus on the ageing, vulnerable population.

“They are to be commended for their commitment and continued compassion for the older and less able members of our community.

“Congratulations to those volunteers who have been with us for over 10, 15 and 20 years either as kitchen hands or delivery drivers and deliverers,” Dan said.