Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club’s annual Motorfest 2022 cancelled

THE Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club have been forced to cancel their annual Motorfest event, scheduled for March 12, 2022, as Covid-19 cases continue to rise across the state.

Juergen Seil, President of the Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club, said 110 Motor Clubs from across New South Wales were invited to the event.

Organisers were expecting 350–400 cars to attend.

“In late October 2021 with Government support things looked okay, but since then a dramatic and staggering increase in virus cases have occurred,” said Mr Seil.

“We had no alternative but to cancel this popular event.

“Hopefully things will come back to normal in the near future.”

The Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Motor Club is a local motor club with 40 members and 85 Veteran, Vintage, Classic and Unique cars and motorcycles.