Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest Prostate Cancer Support Group eager to offer support

OVER the past few weeks members of the Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest Prostate Cancer Support Group have been stepping up their efforts to encourage men over 40 to join them at their monthly meetings.

“Prostate related issues are discussed discreetly at our friendly meetings,” said Group convener Philip Dowling.



“There’s no pressure and no fees, and visitors can choose to participate or just listen.”

The Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest group, all volunteers, meets on the last Tuesday of each month at 2pm at Benchmark on Booner (street) in Hawks Nest, opposite Reflections Holiday Park.

Over a coffee, beer or wine, the group exchange views and news on a variety of issues relating to prostate cancer.

These can include innovations in related therapies, treatments, and first-hand experiences relating to new and advanced treatments.

“We particularly focus on sharing members’ experiences during the many possible phases of prostate cancer treatment,” Philip said.

“A new member joined when his PSA was elevated, and it was through another member that he was made aware of specialised treatment that later proved successful.

“Hardly a meeting goes by without something new coming to our attention.

“This is very encouraging in the fight against prostate cancer which claims more male lives in Australia than any other form of cancer.

“The Group has been supporting men in and around Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest with prostate concerns for almost 10 years.”

The next meeting of Tea Gardens/Hawks Nest Prostate Cancer Support Group is at 2pm on Tuesday June 29 at Benchmark on Booner Street Hawks Nest.

For information contact Convener Philip Dowling on 0419 998 780 or email philgd24@gmail.com.

A more detailed article recounting the group’s activities appeared in the May 27 edition of Myall Coast News of the Area.