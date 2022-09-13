Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Red Cross host Women in Service Luncheon

TEA Gardens Hawks Nest Red Cross hosted a Women In Service Luncheon at Palm Lakes Resort on 8 September.

With 52 attendees from a range of community groups, the event was a raging success, highlighting all the local service groups and their wonderful workers and volunteers.



It’s worth it for your business.

Message us.

Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.

Email us – Advertise with News of The Area today.It’s worth it for your business.Message us.Phone us – (02) 4981 8882.Email us – media@newsofthearea.com.au

Janet Baker, Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Red Cross Publicity Officer told News Of The Area each representative was invited to give a brief outline of their group and how they help the community.

“It was very interesting as a lot of the time they just get on with it behind the scenes with no fanfare,” Janet said.

The day started with an awards ceremony by Red Cross Regional Manager Sarah U’Brien who presented Service Awards to Lorie Parker (twenty years of service) and Helen Janes (ten years of service).

“Sarah went on to talk about the recovery program which is still ongoing from the bushfires and floods disasters,” Janet said.

“These usually take about six years to recover from.”

Janet told News Of The Area that the Red Cross hosted a raffle, with all proceeds going towards the community’s Free Clinic Bus.

“The raffle was won by a member of Pearls, and we donated all funds to the Clinic Bus who were very excited over the donation,” she said.

Attendees were entertained by Jemica LaFaiolie, followed by what Janet says was an “enjoyable lunch and drinks served by a very pleasant bartender”.

The Tea Gardens Hawks Nest Red Cross ‘big cake bake’ will be the next event run by the group, after a large break due to COVID-19.

The event will run from 9am on Saturday 24 September outside the Tea Gardens Post Office.

By Tara CAMPBELL